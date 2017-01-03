Ace Hotel Will Feature Chicago's 1st ...

Ace Hotel Will Feature Chicago's 1st Stumptown Cafe, Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Another boutique hotel is coming near the Fulton Market District, as the Ace Hotel should open this fall at 311 N. Morgan St. Coffee lovers should take note as the hotel will feature the Midwest's first cafe from Stumptown Coffee Roasters , the venerable Portland, Ore. company.

