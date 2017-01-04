54 People Shot During First Four Days...

54 People Shot During First Four Days of 2017 in Gun-Controlled Chicago

There are 1 comment on the Breitbart.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled 54 People Shot During First Four Days of 2017 in Gun-Controlled Chicago.

According to the Chicago Tribune , there were 54 shooting victims between January 1, 2017, through January 4, 2017 . Of those, seven were shot fatally .

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,126

Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
Chicago needs Stop And Frisk.... Immediately.....
