There are on the Breitbart.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled 54 People Shot During First Four Days of 2017 in Gun-Controlled Chicago. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

According to the Chicago Tribune , there were 54 shooting victims between January 1, 2017, through January 4, 2017 . Of those, seven were shot fatally .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Breitbart.com.