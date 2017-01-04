54 People Shot During First Four Days of 2017 in Gun-Controlled Chicago
There are 1 comment on the Breitbart.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled 54 People Shot During First Four Days of 2017 in Gun-Controlled Chicago. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:
According to the Chicago Tribune , there were 54 shooting victims between January 1, 2017, through January 4, 2017 . Of those, seven were shot fatally .
Since: Oct 12
49,126
Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
Chicago needs Stop And Frisk.... Immediately.....
