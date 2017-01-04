4 held in attack broadcast on Facebook that included anti-Trump profanities
Still from a video originally broadcast on Facebook Live in which a man is attacked by several people. Chicago police are questioning four people in connection with the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,471,483
|white man kidnapped
|21 min
|Right Wing
|2
|Shoot Back
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques in Ottawa
|232,695
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|2,829
|Are democrats destroyed?
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|159
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC