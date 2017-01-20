2017 opens with 3 killed, 15 wounded after violent 2016 has its last homicide on New Year's Eve
Three people were killed and 15 others were wounded during the first six hours of the year as the city ended a year that brought levels of violence that had not been seen in the city since the 1990s. In total, four people were killed and 24 other people were wounded in separate shootings from New Year's Eve to early Sunday.
