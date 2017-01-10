2 women, 2 men charged in 4 Naperville prostitution cases

Two women and two men have been charged with prostitution in Naperville since the Christmas holidays, including one who was arrested last week for the second time since fall. Kayla M. Patrick, 19, of the 500 block of East Bailey Road in Naperville, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Thursday at the Stardust Motel, 890 E. Ogden Ave. She is charged with two misdemeanor counts of prostitution for offering to perform a sex act on an undercover male police officer for money, Naperville Deputy Police Chief Jason Arres said.

