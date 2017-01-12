2 men charged with fatal Austin shooting in 2015
There are 1 comment on the Chicago Sun-Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled 2 men charged with fatal Austin shooting in 2015. In it, Chicago Sun-Times reports that:
Two men have been charged with gunning down another man and wounding two more in an Austin neighborhood shooting that happened more than a year ago on the West Side. Jarell Miller, 22, and Miguel Wilson, 26, face counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 24, 2015, killing of 24-year-old William Carter, according to Chicago Police, the Cook County medical examiner's office and court records.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Bet MLK would be proud of his little n word children using unregistered unlicensed guns to shoot & kill other little n word children on the south side of the n word community of Chicago.
He would be glad they were being judged on the content of their empty uneducated angry twisted little minds not the color of their skin.
I do wonder what MLK would think about how the ignorant n word fools have lost their moral compass how they kill and wound so many other n word kids in the city .
Come on man, even MLK would be disappointed to see 4,900 n word folks killed by other n word folks over the past 8 years.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Dr Guru
|233,651
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Patriot
|1,477,740
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,844
|Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th...
|5 hr
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|15
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|honeymylove
|2,144
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,022
|A Big Fish in a little marina (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|captain donge
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC