Chicago Sun-Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled 2 men charged with fatal Austin shooting in 2015.

Two men have been charged with gunning down another man and wounding two more in an Austin neighborhood shooting that happened more than a year ago on the West Side. Jarell Miller, 22, and Miguel Wilson, 26, face counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 24, 2015, killing of 24-year-old William Carter, according to Chicago Police, the Cook County medical examiner's office and court records.

