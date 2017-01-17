2 charged with attempted murder after...

2 charged with attempted murder after shooting at off-duty sergeant: police

An off-duty Chicago police sergeant fired shots during an altercation with a group of people in a car on the Northwest Side on Jan. 15, 2017, authorities said. Two men have been charged with attempted murder after one of them exchanged gunfire with -- and was shot by -- an off-duty Chicago police sergeant over the weekend, police said.

