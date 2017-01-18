18 Delicious Chicken & Waffles in Chicago to Try Right Now, Mapped

What once may have appeared to be a strange combination of dishes, chicken and waffles is like that clash of opposites in Ying-Yang fashion - a perfect fit for one another. Is the appeal because of the textural combination of soft and crunchy? Or the sweet and salty flavors? Or perhaps spicy and buttery? There flavor profiles associated with chicken and waffles are some that even the most unadventurous diner could find appealing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.