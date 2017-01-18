18 Delicious Chicken & Waffles in Chicago to Try Right Now, Mapped
What once may have appeared to be a strange combination of dishes, chicken and waffles is like that clash of opposites in Ying-Yang fashion - a perfect fit for one another. Is the appeal because of the textural combination of soft and crunchy? Or the sweet and salty flavors? Or perhaps spicy and buttery? There flavor profiles associated with chicken and waffles are some that even the most unadventurous diner could find appealing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Joy
|1,474,480
|Berwyn man convicted of trying to shoot cops ou... (Jul '08)
|14 min
|rico
|231
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|JRB
|233,267
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|Captain Yesterday
|62,789
|its not cool
|59 min
|former democrat
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,971
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,110
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104,690
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC