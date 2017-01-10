10 Upcoming Chicago Restaurants To Know
Iliana Regan has confirmed that Jan. 20 will be the opening date for her new Japanese spot, Kitsune at 4229 N. Lincoln Ave. It's Regan's follow up to her acclaimed tasting menu restaurant, Elizabeth. LOGAN SQUARE- Diana DA vila is ramping up her social media presence for Mi Tocaya AntojerA a .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grumpy
|1,474,701
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|13 min
|RACE
|9,984
|Are democrats destroyed?
|14 min
|Earl
|209
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques Ottawa
|233,295
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Agent777
|62,795
|Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch.
|3 hr
|meryl streep is r...
|2
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|11 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104,692
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC