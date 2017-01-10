10 Upcoming Chicago Restaurants To Know

10 Upcoming Chicago Restaurants To Know

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Iliana Regan has confirmed that Jan. 20 will be the opening date for her new Japanese spot, Kitsune at 4229 N. Lincoln Ave. It's Regan's follow up to her acclaimed tasting menu restaurant, Elizabeth. LOGAN SQUARE- Diana DA vila is ramping up her social media presence for Mi Tocaya AntojerA a .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grumpy 1,474,701
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 13 min RACE 9,984
Are democrats destroyed? 14 min Earl 209
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques Ottawa 233,295
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Agent777 62,795
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 3 hr meryl streep is r... 2
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 11 hr Go Blue Forever 104,692
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,808 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC