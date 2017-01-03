$1.1 Billion and 6K Jobs for Chicago Transit Authority
Chicago has one of the world's best commuter transportation systems and it is about to get even better. The northern part of Chicago's Red Line that connects the South Side to the Edge of Evanston will be reconstructed thanks to President Obama's signature on a federal grant for nearly $1.1 billion.
