WCIU premieres Chicago's One Night St...

WCIU premieres Chicago's One Night Stand-Up on New Year's Eve

8 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

WCIU, the channel best known for airing daytime court television and reruns of The King of Queens , is kicking off the New Year with something a little different. Instead of relying on a 2 Broke Girls marathon to bring in viewers before midnight, the local station will air Chicago's One Night Stand-Up , a showcase of local comics hosted by one of the city's most visible stand-ups, Rebecca O'Neal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

