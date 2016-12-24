U.S. warns of possible attacks on churches, holiday gatherings
There are 1 comment on the San Mateo Daily Journal story from Saturday, titled U.S. warns of possible attacks on churches, holiday gatherings. In it, San Mateo Daily Journal reports that:
Federal authorities warned law enforcement authorities across the nation Friday that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites. The warning was issued after a publicly available list of U.S. churches was posted on a militants' social media site.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
yea and ya got all them goofy out of control n word fools running around the south side of chicago with unregistered unlicensed guns proving that black lives don't matter to n word fools cause they just shoot them
hey thanks for reducing the welfare rolls in Chicago and keeping all them n word grave diggers & funeral directors busy on the south side
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,161
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|232,008
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ThreeKnives
|62,606
|Last minute deal keeps Chicago homeless shelter...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Biggest story of our time still not covered? Il...
|3 hr
|LoricaLass
|1
|David Letterman Wifi V2K Torture Data Sells Chi...
|4 hr
|Patriot
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|7,981
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC