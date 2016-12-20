Truckstop.com opening technology center in Fox River Grove
The company is expected to bring 60 new jobs to the village and have space to grow to about 100 employees at 912 Northwest Highway, said Jim Vrtis, chief technology officer with Truckstop.com. The online freight-matching company was founded in 1995 in Idaho, according to a news release from the village.
