Top Food Writers Offer Chicago Dining Headline Predictions for 2017

Michael Nagrant, RedEye : Publican Taco Burrito King #7 Opens in Wicker Park; Giuseppe Tentori Reinvents Chicago Deep Dish Pizza; Burt's Place Finally Re-Opens, Foodies Complain It's Not the Same; Upscale Chinese Restaurants Surpass Number of Chicago Steakhouses; Phil Tadros Maintains He's Still the Greatest Businessman of All Time; Tony Hu Opens Lao Szechuan Outpost in Prison, Inmates Go Crazy for Tony's Chili Chicken Chandra Ram, Plate : I very much hope it's something like: Food World Fights Back Against Trump's Destructive Policies Morgan Olsen, RedEye : Restaurant group opens sexy neo dive bar with pour-your-own PBR; Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams debuts marijuana-infused brownie-flavored ice cream Michael Gebert, Fooditor : Boka Group Stalls, Will Only Open Two 400-Seat Restaurants This Year ; Shake Shack .

