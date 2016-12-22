Things to do in Chicago on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Whether you don't want to dirty your kitchen, are avoiding holiday cheer, or just want a dark, quiet place to sit with your family, there are plenty of restaurants, films, parties, exhibits, and more to help you avoid holiday-induced cabin fever. Here's what we recommend: Open Table has a list of more than 170 places that will be open on Christmas Eve.
