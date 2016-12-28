The 23 Biggest Restaurant Closures in...

The 23 Biggest Restaurant Closures in Chicago in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Eater

After 34 years serving Japanese food in Lincoln Park, Juco and Keiko Hattori closed Itto Sushi in June. It was one of the oldest sushi restaurants in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,247
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,467,832
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 22 min Treasons ok 104,635
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Community Disorga... 62,614
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 2 hr Go Blue Forever 12
Are democrats destroyed? 2 hr Karl Marx 61
News With 750 Dead, a feeling of civic embarrassment... 3 hr Plum2662 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,461 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,305

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC