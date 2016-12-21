The 18th Annual "Chicago's Best WingF...

The 18th Annual "Chicago's Best WingFest" Announces Tickets On Sale

The 18th Annual WingFest announces that the first block of 2017 tickets is on sale. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the annual chicken wing festival, it is moving to UIC Pavilion, a larger venue that can accommodate more people and more restaurants, which means more chicken wings to enjoy.

