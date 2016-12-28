Surge in Chicago rents may be startin...

Surge in Chicago rents may be starting to ease

Rents have dropped in areas of downtown where there has been massive new construction of luxury high-rise apartment buildings, and rents are rising only modestly throughout the metropolitan area, according to Axiometrics, a Dallas firm that tracks rental data throughout the country. In the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods, rents dropped 0.3 percent over the last year and in the Loop they are down 0.6 percent, Axiometrics said.

