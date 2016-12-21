Stylish new, transit-friendly River W...

Stylish new, transit-friendly River West apartments

1 hr ago

Studio apartments at Linkt start at $1,775 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,100, 2-bedroom, 2-bths at $2,975 and 3-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,675. Move in between mid-January and March 15 of 2017 and "Linkt does your holiday shopping" with a $1,000 gift card.

