Stage Tube: The Name on Everybody's L...

Stage Tube: The Name on Everybody's Lips! Behind the Scenes with Mel B at Chicago Photo Shoot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

International superstar Mel B , "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," will star in CHICAGO for an eight-week limited engagement starting tonight, December 28, 2016, through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,467,722
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Coffee Party 232,234
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min Community Disorga... 62,614
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 47 min Go Blue Forever 12
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 54 min Sublime1 104,634
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr Karl Marx 61
News With 750 Dead, a feeling of civic embarrassment... 1 hr Plum2662 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC