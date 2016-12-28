Stage Tube: The Name on Everybody's Lips! Behind the Scenes with Mel B at Chicago Photo Shoot
International superstar Mel B , "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," will star in CHICAGO for an eight-week limited engagement starting tonight, December 28, 2016, through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre .
