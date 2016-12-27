Spice Girls Star Mel B Does the Cell ...

Spice Girls Star Mel B Does the Cell Block Tango in Broadway's CHICAGO, Starting Tonight

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago welcomes international superstar Mel B , "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," to the show for an eight-week limited engagement starting today, December 28, 2016, and through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre .

