Reputed mobster plotted heist to have...

Reputed mobster plotted heist to have a happy holiday, feds say

Federal prosecutors say Charles "Chucky" Russell - a convicted killer reputedly connected to the Outfit's Grand Avenue crew - recently bragged to a federal informant that he was planning a home invasion that would lead to a happy holiday for both of them, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. "It will be a great Christmas, I'm telling you.

