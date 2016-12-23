Rent Starts At $1,900 A Month For A S...

Rent Starts At $1,900 A Month For A Studio At Centrum's Wicker Park Apartments

We at Chicagoist have made a point of chronicling the rise of some of Chicago's newest apartment towers - and the sky-high rents that seem to go with the territory. After looking at the news of local developer Centrum's permit to build a sprawling apartment complex at the corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Division Street in Wicker Park, we revisited the nearby Centrum Wicker Park, where leasing for the 6-story rental building is underway.

