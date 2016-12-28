Proposal Calls For Ambitious Multi-Ve...

Proposal Calls For Ambitious Multi-Vendor Market Near Logan Square CTA

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

There's no doubt that the underused surface parking lot immediately adjacent to the Logan Square CTA stop holds great potential for transformation. But what exactly should be done with it is the subject of some very different proposals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Dr Guru 232,200
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,467,499
"I regret," she announced with a smile,..... 9 min Da Bard Writes 7
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr CrunchyBacon 104,629
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2,044
jobs 1 hr HotterThanHer 2
last post wins! (Dec '10) 2 hr honeymylove 2,799
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,965

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC