Proposal Calls For Ambitious Multi-Vendor Market Near Logan Square CTA
There's no doubt that the underused surface parking lot immediately adjacent to the Logan Square CTA stop holds great potential for transformation. But what exactly should be done with it is the subject of some very different proposals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Dr Guru
|232,200
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,467,499
|"I regret," she announced with a smile,.....
|9 min
|Da Bard Writes
|7
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|CrunchyBacon
|104,629
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,044
|jobs
|1 hr
|HotterThanHer
|2
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|honeymylove
|2,799
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC