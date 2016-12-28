Police body cameras to be implemented citywide a year early: officials
Marc Buslik, Chicago Police Department 19th District Commander, discusses the department's body camera policies and demonstrates their use on Dec. 28, 2016, at the district headquarters. Marc Buslik, Chicago Police Department 19th District Commander, discusses the department's body camera policies and demonstrates their use on Dec. 28, 2016, at the district headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|District 1
|232,217
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,467,583
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|104,632
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,267
|Are democrats destroyed?
|2 hr
|BoyNegrahBLost
|60
|I'm glad Jerry Thompson cheated on me cause he ...
|4 hr
|Linda Thompson
|5
|"I regret," she announced with a smile,.....
|4 hr
|Da Bard Writes
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC