New Year's Eve Gold Coast Toast at Six Legacy Bars Featuring Too White Crew
The Legacy Bars of The Division Street Entertainment District Host the Ultimate Bounce Around Party with Special Entertainment at each participating venue in Chicago's Gold Coast The Gold Coast Toast, an unprecedented New Year's Eve event featuring the six legacy bars that call the Division Street Entertainment District home, is a "bounce-around or stay-put" experience like no other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local Tourist.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|37 min
|District 1
|231,946
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|41 min
|Grumpy
|1,465,802
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|48 min
|Mothra
|62,584
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|3 hr
|fatuous1
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Susanm
|9,912
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|7,976
|Merry Jingle Bells
|10 hr
|Merry-Christmas2All
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC