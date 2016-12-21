New Year's Eve Gold Coast Toast at Si...

New Year's Eve Gold Coast Toast at Six Legacy Bars Featuring Too White Crew

Tuesday Dec 20

The Legacy Bars of The Division Street Entertainment District Host the Ultimate Bounce Around Party with Special Entertainment at each participating venue in Chicago's Gold Coast The Gold Coast Toast, an unprecedented New Year's Eve event featuring the six legacy bars that call the Division Street Entertainment District home, is a "bounce-around or stay-put" experience like no other.

