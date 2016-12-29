Navy Pier Is Nation's Top Tourist Des...

Navy Pier Is Nation's Top Tourist Destination For Lyft Users

In a finding that should probably surprise no one, Chicago's very own Navy Pier is the most-visited tourist destination in the country - at least according to Lyft user data. Thanks, new Ferris wheel and cheesecake ! The so-called Lyftie Awards crown winners for categories such as Most Visited Restaurant, Most Visited Bar and Most Visited Transit Stop, all based on usage information from the rideshare app in two dozen cities.

