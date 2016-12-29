Navy Pier Is Nation's Top Tourist Destination For Lyft Users
In a finding that should probably surprise no one, Chicago's very own Navy Pier is the most-visited tourist destination in the country - at least according to Lyft user data. Thanks, new Ferris wheel and cheesecake ! The so-called Lyftie Awards crown winners for categories such as Most Visited Restaurant, Most Visited Bar and Most Visited Transit Stop, all based on usage information from the rideshare app in two dozen cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Henry
|1,468,194
|Where Does Chicago Go After More Than 750 Homic...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dale
|232,254
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,268
|PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers."
|3 hr
|RedStateForever
|13
|Roy O's New Song................."Whining".
|3 hr
|Jack B Nimble
|19
|Are democrats destroyed?
|3 hr
|DEAD4everIHOPE
|64
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC