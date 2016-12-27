Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some Chicagoans Plan To Protest
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets Indiana Gov. Mike Pence at the Grand Park Events Center on July 12, 2016. Vice President-elect Mike Pence, also known as the governor who made Indiana worse, is hosting a Republican fundraising luncheon in Chicago on Friday with the help of Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Illinois Republicans.
