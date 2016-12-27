Man dies Christmas Eve, five days after shooting
Demetrius Newell, 28, of the 1500 block of Mayfield Avenue, was shot in the same block in which he lived, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Newell suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 after an unknown male approached him on foot, fired shots and fled on foot, police said.
