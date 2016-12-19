Man charged in North Side party bus s...

Man charged in North Side party bus shooting

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Chicago Tribune

An Englewood man has been charged after he allegedly shot two people on a party bus in Lakeview, shot himself in the hand, and fled the scene, according to Chicago police. Victor Haynes, 31, was on a party bus near Lake Shore Drive and Irving Park road early Sunday when he started to argue with two other men, ages 33 and 38, police said.

