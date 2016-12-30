Krispy Kreme re-enters Chicago market with Homewood store

Carlos Larcada, president of Chicagoland Restaurants LLC, outside a Krispy Kreme store in Homewood that his company will open Jan. 10. Carlos Larcada, president of Chicagoland Restaurants LLC, outside a Krispy Kreme store in Homewood that his company will open Jan. 10. Before he got into the doughnut business, Carlos Larcada was involved in supervising sushi sales at supermarkets in south Florida. And, he says, whether it's sushi or the hot glazed doughnuts that his Krispy Kreme shop will soon start selling in Homewood , there are similarities.

