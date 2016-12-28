In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear vio...

In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear violence is the new normal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The nation's third-largest city will end 2016 with a surging murder rate, a demoralized and distrusted police force and a weary populace that has become inured to daily reports of shootings. More than 750 people have been murdered in Chicago in 2016, the police said, a 58 percent increase over last year and the highest total since 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,468,088
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 7 min RedStateForever 13
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 232,253
Roy O's New Song................."Whining". 34 min Jack B Nimble 19
Are democrats destroyed? 40 min DEAD4everIHOPE 64
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 46 min Brian_G 62,615
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 9,907
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,358

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC