Howie Day, Subdudes and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces one man band Howie Day, jazz piano wunderkind Joey Alexander and more. Led by singer/guitarist Tommy Malone and accordionist John Magnie, the Subdudes draw most of their inspiration from the sounds of their native New Orleans, blending blues, gospel, funk, and R&B with their own harmony vocals; their sound is also notable for the band's substitution of a tambourine player for a drummer.
