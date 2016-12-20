How one man races to keep the past of Chicago present
Eric Nordstrom didn't plan to spend his life poking around crumbling churches, homes and hospitals on a quest to document history. He studied molecular genetics at the University of Minnesota and was a staff scientist at the University of Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|District 1
|231,946
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|34 min
|Grumpy
|1,465,802
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|Mothra
|62,584
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|3 hr
|fatuous1
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Susanm
|9,912
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|7,976
|Merry Jingle Bells
|10 hr
|Merry-Christmas2All
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC