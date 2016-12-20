How one man races to keep the past of...

How one man races to keep the past of Chicago present

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Eric Nordstrom didn't plan to spend his life poking around crumbling churches, homes and hospitals on a quest to document history. He studied molecular genetics at the University of Minnesota and was a staff scientist at the University of Chicago.

