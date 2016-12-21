Foster: Mayor Emanuel will go down in messy confrontation over sanctuary status
Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants Chicago to continue to be "open" to all immigrants, legal or illegal. He says immigrants built this city in the 1800's and are still owed our thanks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,466,767
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Community Disorga...
|62,601
|11 dead, 33 wounded in shootings so far Christm...
|14 min
|Old Tranny Micheal
|7
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|232,086
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|54 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,797
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|56 min
|GEORGIA
|2,324
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|58 min
|GEORGIA
|3,493
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC