Former mayor Richard Daley could testify in police torture case
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley is set be questioned under oath about police torture by disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge and his "midnight crew" of detectives, a long-running scandal that simmered under Daley's watch both as mayor and Cook County State's Attorney, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
