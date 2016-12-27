Flamenco Fest, Langston Hughes Celebration and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces a star-studded celebration of Langston Hughes , "The Voice" finalist Laith Al-Saadi and more. Two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple shines a powerful, inspiring and entertaining spotlight on contemporary soul queen Sha Ron Jones with this 2016 documentary.
