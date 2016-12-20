Five urban farming projects in Chicag...

Five urban farming projects in Chicago to watch in 2017

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Come spring, a new urban farm is expected to take root in Lawndale with a groundbreaking for a $3.5 million year-round facility. The Farm on Ogden, as it will be called, is a partnership between Lawndale Christian Health Center and Windy City Harvest, Chicago Botanic Garden's urban farming program that grows more than 100,000 pounds of produce a year in addition to training low-income people of color how to farm.

