Five urban farming projects in Chicago to watch in 2017
Come spring, a new urban farm is expected to take root in Lawndale with a groundbreaking for a $3.5 million year-round facility. The Farm on Ogden, as it will be called, is a partnership between Lawndale Christian Health Center and Windy City Harvest, Chicago Botanic Garden's urban farming program that grows more than 100,000 pounds of produce a year in addition to training low-income people of color how to farm.
