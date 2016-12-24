'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflec...

'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflects on 8 years in Obama's White House

There are 1 comment on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from Yesterday, titled 'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflects on 8 years in Obama's White House. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

Valerie Jarrett in the Oval Office as President Obama meets with then-Gov. Jim Douglas of Vermont in February 2009. Valerie Jarrett in the Oval Office as President Obama meets with then-Gov. Jim Douglas of Vermont in February 2009.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 Yesterday
did she reflect on "lighting" being the first n word peter principal president?

the n word fool who did nothing to stop the slaughter of blacks killing blacks in Chicago and other hoods?

did he do anything or nothing about getting guns drugs off the streets? naww

we know he did nothing about bringing jobs to the hood or getting them fat lazy welfare hos off welfare and into the jobs he pretends he created.

he did not send his lame racist attorney generals to Chicago to arrest illegal immigrant drug dealers or welfare ho's

he sat by playing with him self and al notvery sharpton instead of sending the naacp or the congressional n word fools out to fix the hood

lighting is a complete failure as president and a n word man

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Aquarius-wy 1,466,714
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 5 min White lives BETTER 8
yes white lives matters 8 min White lives BETTER 4
Roy O's New Song................."Whining". 19 min Whiners need WINE 17
News 61 shot, 11 fatally, over Christmas weekend 29 min former democrat 1
Word (Dec '08) 58 min boundary painter 6,856
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 hr boundary painter 3,492
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC