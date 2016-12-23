Court forces CHA to replace public ho...

Court forces CHA to replace public housing lost at Lathrop on the north side

Saturday Read more: Chicago Reader

In a win for fair housing advocates, on Thursday a federal court issued an order committing the Chicago Housing Authority to retaining 525 subsidized housing units on the north side. These units will replace the 525 public housing units that will be lost on the site of the Lathrop Homes as a result of the redevelopment anticipated to begin in 2017.

