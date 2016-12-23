Cleanup of lead-polluted yards begins...

Cleanup of lead-polluted yards begins in Pilsen

Workers clean up contaminated soil from a front yard in the 1300 block of West 19th Street in Chicago. Ramon Mendoza, a site coordinator for the EPA, said workers are cleaning up lead-contaminated soil at four Pilsen homes this week.

