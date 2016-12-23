Cleanup of lead-polluted yards begins in Pilsen
Workers clean up contaminated soil from a front yard in the 1300 block of West 19th Street in Chicago. Ramon Mendoza, a site coordinator for the EPA, said workers are cleaning up lead-contaminated soil at four Pilsen homes this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Orange God
|1,466,126
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|JRB
|231,999
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The Color of Crime in Chicago.
|3 hr
|former democrat
|53
|Are democrats destroyed?
|3 hr
|DEAD AS JFK
|51
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,915
|if u see a creepy clown .
|5 hr
|ITs Probably Hillary
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC