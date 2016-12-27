Chicago's Top Stories of 2016

Chicago's Top Stories of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The openings of Seafood City and Jollibee generated mountains of interest in Chicago in 2016. In fact, of the top 15 most-read Eater Chicago stories - not including maps - six involved the two Filipino powers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Aquarius-wy 1,467,297
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 232,156
News Man dies Christmas Eve, five days after shooting 1 hr former democrat 1
Confidence in military preparing. 1 hr Rees Porter 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr carmino seranni 62,605
I'm glad Jerry Thompson cheated on me cause he ... 8 hr Linda-s A Slut 4
"I regret," she announced with a smile,..... 8 hr Im AnnointedWTruth 6
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC