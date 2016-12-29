Chicago's Divvy Bike Share Program Is On The Verge Of Hitting 10M Riders
The milestones just keep coming for Chicago's cycling infrastructure. Chicago is ending 2016 as the most bike-friendly city in the U.S. , and now the city's celebrated bike share program is on the verge of hitting the 10 million rider mark.
