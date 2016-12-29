Chicago's Divvy Bike Share Program Is...

Chicago's Divvy Bike Share Program Is On The Verge Of Hitting 10M Riders

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

The milestones just keep coming for Chicago's cycling infrastructure. Chicago is ending 2016 as the most bike-friendly city in the U.S. , and now the city's celebrated bike share program is on the verge of hitting the 10 million rider mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr OzRitz 1,468,286
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr INFOWARZ 232,270
Are democrats destroyed? 5 hr Karl Marx 65
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 7 hr Sublime1 104,640
News In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear violence is t... 7 hr former democrat 1
News Where Does Chicago Go After More Than 750 Homic... 9 hr former democrat 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr TRD 71,268
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC