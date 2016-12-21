Chicago's 15 Biggest Restaurant Openings of 2016
Chicago's new restaurant scene once again raised the ceiling on the city's dining in 2016. While many older spots sadly went away and some new spots didn't last long , most of the ones with staying power didn't jump on trends - they came with originality, gumption, imagination, and some of the best food, drinks, and chefs that the country has ever seen.
