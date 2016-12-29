Chicagoans can recycle Christmas tree...

Chicagoans can recycle Christmas trees at Park District sites

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Red Eye Chicago

Residents are encouraged to recycle trees by hauling them - without ornaments, tinsel and lights - to one of 24 Chicago Park District locations, where there will be designated "tree corrals" beginning Tuesday and continuing through Jan. 21. No artificial trees will be accepted. If trees are tossed by garbage cans, they don't get recycled, according to the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Henry 1,468,195
News Where Does Chicago Go After More Than 750 Homic... 2 hr former democrat 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dale 232,254
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,268
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 3 hr RedStateForever 13
Roy O's New Song................."Whining". 3 hr Jack B Nimble 19
Are democrats destroyed? 3 hr DEAD4everIHOPE 64
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC