Chicagoans can recycle Christmas trees at Park District sites
Residents are encouraged to recycle trees by hauling them - without ornaments, tinsel and lights - to one of 24 Chicago Park District locations, where there will be designated "tree corrals" beginning Tuesday and continuing through Jan. 21. No artificial trees will be accepted. If trees are tossed by garbage cans, they don't get recycled, according to the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation.
