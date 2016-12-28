Chicago Restaurant Experts Remember t...

Chicago Restaurant Experts Remember the Biggest Dining Surprises of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Matt Kirouac, Zagat : Coda di Volpe and Honey's were both spots that were hard to get a read on initially, but both far exceeded my expectations. In particular with Coda di Volpe, it managed to make me excited about Italian food even after being beaten to death with it over the past couple years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Aquarius-wy 1,467,440
last post wins! (Apr '13) 13 min honeymylove 2,043
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 41 min District 1 232,189
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr honeymylove 2,799
jobs 1 hr kyman 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,264
News Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some... 2 hr MAYBE 4
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC