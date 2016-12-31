Chicago prepares to ring in 2017

Chicago prepares to ring in 2017

The city of Chicago will once again ring in the new year with a giant star rising up along the Chicago River. The celebration features music, fireworks and a 70-foot star rising at midnight along the Hyatt Regency Chicago's West Tower.

