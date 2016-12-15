Chicago penthouse on lakefront: $869,000
The unit features a custom-made kitchen installed in 2016, herringbone wooden and marble floors and a 42-foot balcony with views of Lake Michigan and Oak Street Beach. The full-amenity building has a 24-hour door staff, two-car valet garage parking and on-site management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Orange God
|1,466,126
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|JRB
|231,999
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The Color of Crime in Chicago.
|3 hr
|former democrat
|53
|Are democrats destroyed?
|3 hr
|DEAD AS JFK
|51
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,915
|if u see a creepy clown .
|5 hr
|ITs Probably Hillary
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC