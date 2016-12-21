Chicago is hurtling toward the end of...

Chicago is hurtling toward the end of its deadliest year in nearly 2...

There are 1 comment on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 19 hrs ago, titled Chicago is hurtling toward the end of its deadliest year in nearly 2.... In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

In most US cities, that would be the norm. In the Windy City, where blood has stained the streets all year, it's an aberration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 11 hrs ago
and the best part is no one anywhere in america gives a big fat rats rear end.

n word fools with unregistered unlicensed gun shoot kill & wound record numbers of blacks in Chicago an not a peep out of the n word community, no protest no marches no demands for no nothing cause black lives don't matter to blacks or illegal immigrants in Chicago.

lighting the black " peter principal' failure in the white house, his racist really dumb n word attorney generals, no democrats anywhere, the naacp, the congressional n word caucus, the PETA folks, no unions anywhere. no corrupt greedy lying press folks no one anywhere cares.

the best part is over 5,200 little n word folks been shot to death in Chicago and silence nada, nothing zip zero response?

come on man that's really lame ever by n word standards.

now ya all know if just one n word fool was shot by a policeman there would be marches protest demands for free stuff

but 5,200 dead negros in Chicago over 10 years and no one anywhere cares.

some one got to get in the face of the national press , the democrats, naacp, the congressional n word caucus, the PETA , & KKK folks and demand some answers some action.

actually I am glad to see the welfare rolls go down with each doa n word kid funeral
seems to be the only way to get them off welfare FEET FIRST.

now if we could just arrest and deport all them illegals stealing goods and services from American tax payers

Bet even MLK is disgusted with blacks in chicago
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min VetnorsGate 1,469,610
Are democrats destroyed? 5 min Susanm 97
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min Dr Guru 232,448
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 25 min Cupcake8433 62,635
last post wins! (Apr '13) 2 hr honeymylove 2,054
last post wins! (Dec '10) 2 hr honeymylove 2,805
The Obama Legacy, something we never expected. 3 hr Susanm 4
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,520,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC