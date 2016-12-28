Chicago Is 9th In The U.S. For High R...

Chicago Is 9th In The U.S. For High Rents, & River North Is The Most Expensive Neighborhood

10 hrs ago

Chicago's rental market is 9th in the nation for high rents this month, according to a new report by real estate company Zumper . Rent reports can be tricky to view as definitive statements on the state of the rental market, because available data can vary widely for different real estate companies and listings websites.

